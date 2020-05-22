BRUSSELS, May 20 (WNM/Reuters/ Kate Abnett/Marine Strauss) - The European Commission said it planned to increase organic farming and cut agricultural chemical use to protect the environment, proposals welcomed by green groups but which farmers said would make them less flexible. Agriculture is a contributor to climate change - producing around 10% of EU greenhouse gas emissions - and is at the forefront of its consequences, with European farmers battling more intense droughts and flooding. The EU ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...