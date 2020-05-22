Technavio has been monitoring the automotive backup camera market and it is poised to grow by 44.27 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005076/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Hella GmbH Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The focus on enhancing safety in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on enhancing safety in vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Backup Camera Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43671

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive backup camera market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Backup Camera Market Size

Automotive Backup Camera Market Trends

Automotive Backup Camera Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption backup camera due to the rising number of fatalities as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive backup camera market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive backup camera market, including some of the vendors such as Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Hella GmbH Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive backup camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive backup camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive backup camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive backup camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive backup camera market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger car Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicle Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

Gentex Corp.

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/