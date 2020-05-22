The Italian government has raised the tax breaks it offers for building renovations and energy-requalification projects - potentially including storage-backed rooftop PV systems - to 110%. The new measure is part of the Relaunch Decree, which is a package of guidelines aimed at reviving the Italian economy in response to the Covid-19 crisis.The Italian government has allocated €55 billion ($60 billion) in stimulus perks through the Relaunch Decree on Economic Stimulus Measures to help revive the country's economy as it slowly exits its Covid-19 lockdown. The measures include an increase in the ...

