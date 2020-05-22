The paid subscription shares in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be delisted. Last trading day for NVP BTA will be on May 25, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: NVP BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014262408 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 194029 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Brismar on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB