St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

22 May 2020

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 10.30 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 25 June 2020.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

In view of the current uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus the Board have deferred a decision on the level of interim dividend to be recommended until later in 2020.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

