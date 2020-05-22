LocoSoco Group Plc - New Partnership Agreements & Board Advisory Appointments

LocoSoco Group Plc, the company that builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to provide details of new partnership agreements with Purview and LickList, distributor exclusivity for a new hand sanitiser product, additional sites with Co-Op and James's Retail and additions to the advisory team.

LocoSoco Group Plc (LOCO) is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF.

New Partnership Agreements

LocoSoco are pushing ahead with their partnership model to secure distribution opportunities for sanitisation products and services across a wide range of industries.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Thermal Imaging Camera Technology Company Purview. With advanced detectors and AI algorithms, Temperature Screening and Facial Recognition, Purview Thermographic Cameras can detect elevated skin-surface temperatures, and can thus be used for rapid and preliminary temperature screening in office buildings, factories, stations, airports and other public places. More info at this link. https://locoso.co/thermal-screening-ai/

LocoSoco and LickList, which supports 6,000 venues in the UK have teamed up to provide back-to-work solutions to the hospitality industry.

We have secured exclusivity across independent retailers to distribute a hand sanitiser product and surface spray that is accredited to kill Covid-19. The product provides a residual 4-hour efficacy, while the surface spray provides a 7-day protective layer against bacteria and viruses.

LocoSoco have secured additional new sites within the Co-Op Southern Estate and the James's Retail Estate.

New Advisors Joining the Team

Due to the influx of international opportunities and procurement spanning health care products, sustainable products and technologies, LocoSoco are delighted to welcome new members to the advisory board

Charlie Regis of Styliff, an award winning international entrepreneur with experience across UK and North America in delivering new technologies and products across a variety of sectors.

Payments and FX expert Brett Darby brings a wealth of experience in international payments and financial services.

Jeremy Derman is a renowned expert in international trade, specialising in the PPE market for over 20 years.

Tamara Shelley joins as our North American advisor, working to create new business opportunities for LocoSoco in North America.

Alexia Latham joins to provide PR services, and offers a wealth of experience working in the sustainability space and with brands across the retail sector

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented: "As markets at home and around the globe continue to develop and evolve to meet the unprecedented challenges we face today, LocoSoco remains focussed on building strategic partnerships and alliances that secure supply and allow us to scale up and meet the demand from our communities. The opportunities for growth and further diversification of our offering have never been stronger, and along with the new partnerships announced today, we are delighted to welcome Charlie, Brett, Jeremy, Tamara and Alexia to help us manage the challenges ahead."

