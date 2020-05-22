Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00 am on Thursday25 June 2020 at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders.

As set out in the Notice of Meeting, and to comply with public health and safety legal requirements currently in force, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically on all resolutions as soon as possible by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy. An online facility for shareholders to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting is available at www.capita.com/shareholder-questions.

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 0207 202 0641