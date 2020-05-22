Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
REKORD-DEAL für diese Goldaktie! Das macht sprachlos...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
22.05.20
09:20 Uhr
0,374 Euro
-0,005
-1,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3540,38811:30
0,3670,37411:30
PR Newswire
22.05.2020 | 11:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 21

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00 am on Thursday25 June 2020 at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders.

As set out in the Notice of Meeting, and to comply with public health and safety legal requirements currently in force, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically on all resolutions as soon as possible by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy. An online facility for shareholders to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting is available at www.capita.com/shareholder-questions.

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 0207 202 0641

CAPITA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.