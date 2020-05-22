International Loops Continues to Break Records Being a Globally Recognized Social Media Marketing Agency

By now it's no surprise that International Loops can take brands to the top. With a collective global reach of over 500 million between their strategic partnerships across the world, International Loops is the biggest and longest-running giveaway growth campaign host in the industry. Ever since, they have continued to become the industry leader when it comes to social media marketing. Suffice to say, there's no one quite like International Loops elsewhere

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Their recipe for success is simple: transparency and results. Over the past five years, they have built their brand on transparency by setting honest expectations and delivering on those results. They take pride in never falling short when it comes to results. For them, there are a lot of social media marketing agencies that don't even deliver half of what they promise. With International Loops, they never miss a thing.

Since 2015, International Loops has committed to becoming the strongest and most innovative company in the industry. Their collaborative approach benefits clients now more than ever as they look to further grow on social media. Today, they continue to break records with almost one million followers on Instagram, thousands of clients and more than hundreds of campaigns and partners from across the world.

Before Jennifer Brooks, CEO and Founder of International Loops created what is now the biggest social media marketing agency, she was running giveaway loops on her personal Instagram as a mom blogger within her network way back in 2013. It was a side-hustle turned to a full-time job and eventually what pushed her further to fame as a leading social media influencer. This is how International Loops came to be. With the demand for growth on her Instagram account, she knew there is so much more that she could do and he has come a long way since then.

International Loops is now a million-dollar business of social media marketing. Apart from that, she has cultivated a strategic team of partners to recruit some of the biggest celebrities and social media influencers to host their campaigns. She also focused on putting together a highly-qualified and experienced team of digital marketers and salesmen to fulfill their campaigns thus solidifying International Loops' position as the industry leader in social media marketing.

One of the reasons why brands go to International Loops is because of their industry experience and understanding of clients' needs. Because of this reputation, more and more businesses and brands are tapping into International Loops and allocating bigger budgets to make sure they get the maximum results from International Loops. However, there are affordable campaigns which any brand can begin with. At International Loops, they believe that there is so much that you can do on social media, whether it's to sell a product, offer services or showcase a talent or skill, and increasing your reach on social media can help you capitalize on each.

It's no surprise that when it comes to social media marketing, International Loops is the best social media marketing agency to work with.

