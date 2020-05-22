Amundi Physical Metals plc (IRSH) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 22-May-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law Dublin, May 22, 2020 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 20 may 2020. The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: PDI TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 65444 EQS News ID: 1053351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

