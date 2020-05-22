COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10
London, May 22
Post-Stabilisation Notice
22 May 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR 1,000,000,000 2.121% Fixed to Floating Tier 2
Subordinated Notes due 08 July 2050
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A254TM8
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|2.121% Fixed to Floating Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 08 July 2050
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.