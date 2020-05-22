Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
REKORD-DEAL für diese Goldaktie! Das macht sprachlos...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 840400 ISIN: DE0008404005 Ticker-Symbol: ALV 
Xetra
22.05.20
12:21 Uhr
155,20 Euro
+0,22
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANZ SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,98155,0012:37
154,98155,0012:37
PR Newswire
22.05.2020 | 12:16
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Post-Stabilisation Notice

22 May 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.121% Fixed to Floating Tier 2

Subordinated Notes due 08 July 2050

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000A254TM8
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000
Description:2.121% Fixed to Floating Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 08 July 2050
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ALLIANZ-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.