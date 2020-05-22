EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 MAY 2020 SHARES SRV GROUP PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of SRV Group Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 25 May 2020. Trading code: SRV1V ISIN code: FI0009015309 Orderbook id: 40925 Ratio: 1:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 0,38 / share Subscription period: 29 May 2020 - 12 June 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 25 May 2020 Record date: 26 May 2020 The orderbook SRV1V (id 40925) will be flushed on 22 May 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260