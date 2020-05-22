Anzeige
Freitag, 22.05.2020
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 Ticker-Symbol: 02M 
Tradegate
22.05.20
08:32 Uhr
10,500 Euro
+0,002
+0,02 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2020 | 13:08
Gretchen H. Watkins Elected to Board of Directors of The Mosaic Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that Gretchen Watkins, President of Shell Oil Company, has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

"Gretchen has built an extraordinary career in the energy industry," said Gregory Ebel, Chairman of the Board of The Mosaic Company. "The Board of Directors looks forward to benefitting from her global experience, her deep understanding of commodities and her strong operations background."

Ms. Watkins joined Shell Oil Company in 2018 as President, Shell Oil Company and Executive Vice President, Global Shales. As President of Shell Oil, she has become the company's leading voice on a wide range of energy-related policies.

She previously worked for Maersk Oil and Gas, a Danish oil and gas company, where she held the roles of Chief Executive Officer from 2016 to 2018, and Chief Operating Officer from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining Maersk, Ms. Watkins held senior executive roles at BP and Marathon Oil Company with posts in North America, Europe and Asia. Ms. Watkins also served on the board of directors for W.S. Atkins, a global engineering consultancy.

Ms. Watkins holds a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590899/Gretchen-H-Watkins-Elected-to-Board-of-Directors-of-The-Mosaic-Company

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
