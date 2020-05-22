Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 245.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.27p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---