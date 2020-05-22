The municipality of Drammen, Norway, has started testing a seasonal PV storage project that uses boreholes in the ground. The operators of the project are using electricity from PV modules to produce heat via a CO2 heat pump and outdoor air. The heat is produced by the CO2 pump during the spring, summer and fall, in addition to heat produced by solar thermal collectors.Drammen Eiendom KF - a company owned by the municipality of Drammen, Norway - has developed a project to store solar energy as heat. The system can store energy provided by 150 m2 of solar thermal collectors and 1,000 m2 of PV panels ...

