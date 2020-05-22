Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
REKORD-DEAL für diese Goldaktie! Das macht sprachlos...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Tradegate
21.05.20
08:28 Uhr
1,772 Euro
+0,020
+1,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6701,73815:03
1,6741,74615:29
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2020 | 13:56
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Between 18 and 22 May 2020, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 727,665 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 161p per share. This transaction was required as part of the finalisation of Mr. Treger's divorce settlement. Mr. Treger has indicated to the Board that it is his intention to retain at least 80% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares.

Mr. Treger and a person closely associated with him have made a significant investment in Shares of the Company since Mr. Treger became Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. In total, prior to this announcement, Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him had invested approximately £6.0m acquiring Shares in the Company. These Shares had all been acquired on the London Stock Exchange at market price and not under any option package.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 4,795,631 Shares, representing 2.643% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kings Chapel International Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

160.77p

159.622p

700,000

27,665

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

727,665

160.73p

e.

Date of the transaction

18 and 22 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591034/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

ANGLO PACIFIC-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.