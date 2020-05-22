Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) announces today the launch of Kylie Skin at Douglas, making one of the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brands on social media available to customers in Europe.

Kylie Jenner is one of the world's most admired personalities with over 250 million followers across her personal and brand social media channels, as well as being one of the most influential voices among beauty consumers globally. Kylie Skin launched in May 2019 and quickly became a top-selling skin care brand in the US. On its first anniversary, the brand will roll out in full distribution to over 2,000 doors in 25 countries with the Douglas Group, a leading multichannel premium beauty retailer.

"I am so excited to be celebrating Kylie Skin's first birthday by launching in Europe, at Douglas," said Kylie Jenner. "The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day to day skincare routine. So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I'm so happy that they'll now be able to make my favorite products a part of their daily lives, too."

"We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner's beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand," said Simona Cattaneo, President Luxury Brands at Coty.

Douglas will offer six different products from the Kylie Skin line, including the Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturizer, Eye Cream, Vanilla Milk Toner and Vitamin C Serum. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Kylie Jenner

Kylie? Jenner is one of the world's most-followed people on social media with a combined following of over 250 million users and counting. Featured as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire on the cover of Forbes Self-Made Billionaire issue, August 2018, Kylie is a successful entrepreneur, beauty mogul, fashion designer, author, TV personality and style icon. In November 2015, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, was a sell-out success and her eCommerce site KylieCosmetics.com is one of the most successful online stores in the world today. Kylie has expanded the collection beyond lip products to include offerings like eyeliners, eyeshadows, blushes, highlighters, concealers, brushes, and makeup bags as well as creating limited edition sets launched throughout the year. Soon after launching Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie dreamed of launching Kylie Skin, as cosmetics and skincare go hand in hand. In May 2019, Kylie Skin launched online with six products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types. The launch was a sell out success, and the brand has gone on to partner with mega beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty in the US. Since launch, Kylie has expanded the collection to include body and lip products and continues to formulate new product launches. Kylie's charitable endeavors include major contributions to Smile Train and Teen Cancer America.

