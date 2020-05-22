"Medellin, Bogota, and Barranquilla have now seen initial deployments and we look to go even bigger very soon with them" - Jay Hutton, CEO

Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of the AI Eye podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF).

Listen to today's podcast- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies CEO Discusses RadarApp Collaboration Deployment in Colombia Following Mexico City Successes:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/052120-AI-Eye-VSBLTY.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) success with security initiatives in collaboration with Smart City Solutions provider RadarApp in Mexico City has given rise to new adoption in Colombia, according to a recent press release. In an interview with Investorideas.com, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton explained that the work in Mexico's capital was watched closely from the start.

"From the very beginning of the Mexico City project there were a lot of eyeballs on it, a lot of people watching it to see how well it would perform because it was breaking a lot of the traditional rules of how security systems are deployed in large cities," he said. "As these systems [were getting] deployed, we had delegations from other countries and cities visiting Mexico City because the results were sort of unbelievable."

An example of the kind of results Hutton is referring to is Cuajimalpa County's becoming the safest in Mexico City. Cuajimalpa Mayor Adrian Ruvalcaba said:

"We have gone from the 11th Safest to Number One during 2019. The single major contributor to this change is the camera security network which is not yet even fully installed."

Similarly, neighboring Cuauhtemoc County reported a 40 percent reduction of crime in the first year of the installation of the security network.

"As it turns out, the first one outside of Mexico City we've landed is Colombia, and [its] three major cities - Medellin, Bogota, and Barranquilla - have now seen initial deployments and we look to go even bigger very soon with them," he said.

Hutton said the company is currently speaking with other governments in the region who seek to follow the examples set in Mexico City.

"We're already in advanced conversations with other Latin American countries that are seeing the same need and seeing our ability to uniquely and cost-effectively to provide a solution," he said.

The onset of the global Coronavirus pandemic has created sudden demand in cities for things like temperature scanning of crowds, something which VSBLTY and RadarApp's security solutions have proven adept in executing. The press release quotes RadarApp Co-founder and CEO, Rodrigo Calderon:

"This technology is extremely adaptive which enables us to integrate thermal cameras and analytics. In addition to the impact that this platform has had on crime reduction, the technology is also providing crowd density information, which is assisting officials who are working to monitor public safety during the current Covid-19 pandemic."

"For VSBLTY that's just another set of data inbound that we can use our artificial intelligence engine to drive alerting on," Hutton said. "So, it's just perfect for us, and it fits into our structure quite nicely."

Podcast host- Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure VSBLTY is a paid annual news and social media AI stock on Investorideas.com: More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56310