With effect from May 25, 2020, the unit rights in TerraNet Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 04, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TERRNT UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014402541 Order book ID: 197059 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 25, 2020, the paid subscription units in TerraNet Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TERRNT BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014402558 Order book ID: 197074 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB