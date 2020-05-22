As from May 26, 2020, Midsummer AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name MIDS --------------------------- ISIN code SE0011281757 --------------------------- Order book ID 156613 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.