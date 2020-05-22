HempAmericana, Inc.: HempAmericana Set to Launch CBG Oil Product for Online Sales and Through Alibaba.com Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK:HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Company's new Cannabigerol (CBG) oil product, now being laboratory tested for purity and potency. The product will be available for purchase within two weeks on the Company's recently launched e-commerce portal (HempAmericana.store) as well as through its newly established distribution relationship with the Alibaba B2B platform.

"CBG has already started to inspire a great deal of interest as an emerging new trend in the cannabinoid supplement marketplace because it has subtle nuances in terms of its interaction with the endocannabinoid system that we are only just beginning to understand," noted Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. "CBD and Hemp consumers are beginning to experiment with CBG Oil in growing numbers, and there aren't many producers out there with the infrastructure to produce a truly top quality CBG formulation at meaningful volume."

The Company sees this new product as complementary to its existing line of cannabinoid-based products. Management believes the availability of CBG Oil will also function to draw more consumer traffic to its e-commerce store, leading to increased sales volume for existing HempAmericana products as well.

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. Like CBD, CBG is non-intoxicating and has been shown to bind to receptors in the body's natural endocannabinoid system ("ECS"), which functions to help regulated a wide variety of physiological functions and systems, including various cardiovascular, nervous, and immune system functions inside cells, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Rosillo continued, "More research is certainly on the way to help us understand more about how CBG can help people optimize their health and wellness through natural hemp-based products. But we already know it is closely related to CBD and has documented physiological interactions with some slight differences that may ultimately prove to be important as a resource for feeling our best."

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision. Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 921-2912

SOURCE: HempAmericana, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590969/HempAmericana-Set-to-Launch-CBG-Oil-Product-for-Online-Sales-and-Through-Alibabacom-Platform