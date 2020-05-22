Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading fashion retail brand. This success story illustrates Quantzig's expertise in offering advanced marketing mix modeling solutions to help retailers optimize the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and align their marketing goals with the needs of the customers.

To stay ahead of the curve in today's digitally inclined business sphere, influencer-based marketing and personalized promotions have become prerequisites for companies in the fashion retail industry. Also, to impact customer buying decisions, businesses need to identify platforms that can help them connect with their customers better and improve their experiences. To succeed in doing so, companies in the fashion retail industry need to adopt a comprehensive approach to marketing mix modeling that can help them gain an in-depth insight into the ROI of their marketing efforts.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by fashion retailers amid the high competition and complex environment. Through our marketing mix modeling solutions we help businesses in budgeting marketing campaigns and evaluating campaign success. Consequently, businesses can effectively allocate marketing budgets and reduce customer acquisition costs.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading fashion retail company, was finding it difficult to adapt to the rapidly changing market trends and customer behaviors in the fashion retail sector. Also, the client wanted to identify channels that could help them better connect with their customers and drive revenue. For this, they were looking for a comprehensive and analytics-driven approach to marketing mix modeling that could help them gain in-depth insights into their marketing efforts.

"Quantzig's comprehensive suite of marketing mix modeling solutions offer actionable business insights to improve revenue through product innovations," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

To help tackle the client's challenges, the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach to accurately predict, optimize, and gauge the impact of their marketing campaigns and predict future sales impact for different marketing spend scenarios. By leveraging advanced multi-touch attribution models and analytical tools, the experts were able to deliver accurate insights into the client's marketing efforts. Such insights further helped the fashion retail company to quantify the impact of their marketing efforts and improve customer engagement across different platforms.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions also enabled the client to:

Reduce marketing spend by 33%

Quantify marketing effectiveness of channels in terms of MROI

Quantzig's marketing mix solutions offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a unique approach to enhance cross-channel attribution.

Improving customer experience across touchpoints.

