Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HEMP, INC. (OTC Pink: HEMP) ("the Company"), a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The CEO of the Company, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's King of Hemp Pre-Rolls, which have been in increased demand despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're actually exploding in our business," shared Perlowin. "We just finished our blend, so we are now legal in all 50 states," he continued. "COVID-19 doesn't affect us because we sell it over the internet and ship directly to stores and individuals," said Perlowin, adding that the Company is located in a safe area. "We grew about 100,000 lbs of Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush. We're going to sell about 10-20% of that, and we may go a little bit over that, and the rest will go into our pre-rolls" said Perlowin. "We've had more action in the last two weeks than we have all year."

Jolly then asked whether the Company is focusing more on retail or wholesale. Perlowin explained that the Company will remain focused on both wholesale and retail strategies going forward, adding that their ability to sell in all fifty states will allow them to focus even more on direct to consumer sales. "This is our year," said Perlowin. "In the second quarter you'll start seeing the huge sales we've been working towards all of these years."

"How has COVID-19 affected the industry?", asked Jolly. Perlowin explained that many companies in the marijuana and hemp industry are located in rural areas allowing for easier social distancing and safer working conditions. "It has not affected us at all in terms of productivity, however it has affected us in the marketplace," he shared, adding that many studies have emerged discussing the effectiveness of cannabis against COVID-19.

Jolly then noted that the Company has established a rehabilitation and cultivation space, and asked about their growing strategy in the Arizona climate. "You have to be careful. You have to plant before June or July," explained Perlowin, adding that the Arizona growing season allows for at least two crops. "You just have to make sure you have a strain that is climatized for this climate."

The conversation then turned to the Company's potential over the remainder of 2020. "I think you can expect from Hemp, Inc. more revenue than possibly the entire first nine years of our existence," said Perlowin, noting pending sales. "Our sales are exploding."

