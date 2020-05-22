Jinko Power has moved forward with plans to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, while Trina Solar said that the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its application for its own initial public offering. Polysilicon producer Daqo, meanwhile, reported solid first-quarter results, and the organizer of the SNEC solar show changed the exhibition's dates and location once again.Jinko Power, the solar development unit of JinkoSolar, said on Tuesday that it has applied to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the trading code 601778. It expects to raise RMB2.5 billion ...

