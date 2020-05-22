One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 22 May 2020, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

-Ends-

