Freitag, 22.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
REKORD-DEAL für diese Goldaktie! Das macht sprachlos...
22.05.2020
One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 22

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 22 May 2020, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
+44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880


Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales)		+44 (0)20 7397 8900
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Annabel Atkins		 +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information: www.omip.co.uk

© 2020 PR Newswire
