The ongoing supply chain disruptions have paved the way for new, advanced business models for the collection and analysis of data, as such it's not just difficult but impossible for the traditional supply chain to keep up with the changes in the digital world.

The supply chains today are multifaceted, with several interconnected distribution and logistics networks that work in synchronization to enhance OTIF scores. A resilient supply chain can help enterprises to respond swiftly and effectively to the market dynamics. With AI and machine learning becoming mainstream, they will inevitably disrupt supply chains across industries. In addition, the growing complexities of global supply chains have also shed light on the need for robust supply chains and inventory management systems that are adaptable, self-learning, and predictive. Cognitive supply chain analytics can help tackle supply chain challenges by extrapolating business contexts and running simulation models for predictive insights. The biggest advantages of cognitive analytics stem from their ability to understand queries in natural language and process large volumes of supply chain data to estimate business outcomes on an ongoing basis.

"A cognitive supply chain is a digitally-led, yet a data-driven one that possesses the ability to analyze real-time data to understand the associated trade-offs and implications, while driving profitability," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

3 Key Enablers of Cognitive Supply Chain Analytics

Evolution of technology

Technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud, and big data help collect and analyze data to extract insights from comprehensive data sets. Also, by leveraging cognitive analytics and data mining techniques businesses can now easily discern patterns in unstructured datasets and drive business outcomes.

New operating models

Today business models have evolved from decentralized systems to hybrid, scalable systems that are more reliable and flexible. Such business models leverage technology to enhance the efficiency of business operations and drive revenue.

Evolution of skillsets

Businesses with functional expertise alone would not be able to manage the complex supply chains in today's competitive business environment. In such situations, digital expertise along with domain knowledge is turning out to be the basic requirement for supply chain transformations.

