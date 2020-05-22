DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Chairperson of the Supervisory Board 2020-05-22 / 15:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *STEINHOFF - Chairperson of the Supervisory Board* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*") Shareholders are advised that, following the resignation of the previous Chairperson, as announced on 18 May 2020, Ms. Moira Moses, a member of the Supervisory Board, has been designated Chairperson of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The CV of Ms. Moira Moses is available on the Company website, http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/leadership.php [1] . Stellenbosch, 22 May 2020 2020-05-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1053469 End of News DGAP News Service 1053469 2020-05-22 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=11705edfde8733c390fa03f4a11b37c1&application_id=1053469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

