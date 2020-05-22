Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the top 5 Way AI and Analytics is Transforming Supply Chain Management. The world is fast transforming with the evolution of new data formats, data ecosystems, and disruptive AI technologies. Having said that it's essential to note that Artificial intelligence is not only transforming the way businesses work but also presents a whole new gamut of opportunities for modern enterprises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005227/en/

If you're one among the million organizations pursuing digital transformations, AI-powered analytics may be just what you need for increasing operational efficiencies to gain a competitive advantage. Request a FREE demo to get started.

Though closely related artificial intelligence and analytics do not mean the same. Today, several analytics processes make use of AI-based technologies. AI-powered analytics tools empower humans and machines to work more closely, making the work process more fluid and adaptive. Artificial intelligence has also helped several businesses to drive superior customer experiences by gathering and interpreting customer data. This, in turn, has helped players across industries to improve in-store interactions, social-media engagements, increase purchase preferences, and personalize customer interactions to improve customer engagements.

"Artificial intelligence-based technologies along with analytical insights augment the role of skilled workers, allowing them to provide more value to their organizations," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Request a free proposal to know more about the benefits of AI and analytics in supply chain management.

Five Ways AI and Analytics Is Revolutionizing Supply Chain Management

Enhances demand forecasting accuracy

The older business models that lack AI and machine learning capabilities fail to deliver maximum value due to the inability to gauge factors affecting demand. With AI-powered analytics solutions businesses can now track and measure all the factors that affect their demand forecasting accuracy.

Improves order management capability

AI-powered analytics empowers businesses to enhance downstream processes by taking continual actions to maximize efficiency at every step. Leveraging AI-based solutions also empowers businesses to rapidly digest the gigantic troves of sales information, SKU, and store data, delivering actionable insights that aid decision making.

Increases the effectiveness of supplier relationship management

With AI-powered analytics solutions, businesses can now analyze supplier data such as on-time and in-full delivery performance, credit scores, audits, and other such information while selecting suppliers. Such an approach not only serves as the best way to improve customer service but also empowers organizations to make better decisions when it comes to selecting suppliers.

Improves production planning and factory scheduling

Once a major area of concern for players across industries, the complexities related to production planning and factory scheduling can be easily managed using AI-powered analytics solutions that are available today.

Enhances productivity and profits

The incorporation of AI into supply chain-related tasks hold immense value and a high potential for improving top-line and bottom-line results. Organizations that have leveraged AI-powered analytics solutions have witnessed a drastic spike in forecast accuracy.

Contact us to get your free copy of this resource that illustrates the top five ways AI and analytics is revolutionizing supply chain management.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005227/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us