Register Now: Glug Events and Vungle Explore How Creatives Got the COVID-19 Message to Gamers Worldwide

LONDON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For creatives curious about developing content for the social good, designing for digital formats and reaching a universe of mobile gamers in a meaningful way, this online event is for you: On Thursday, 28 May 2020 from 13:05 - 13:45 BST, Si Crowhurst, VP, Creative Labs at Vungle will join Pete Bowker, CEO of Glug Events , in conversation about how to design creative content for real engagement at a time of crisis.

Millions of people play mobile games every day so in-app ads have the power to amplify the distribution of public health messages like never before. Tune into this session to learn about two creative initiatives that have done just that. The first is an industry-wide initiative called " Ads for Charities " which saw developers and creatives donate their inventory and resources to help struggling charities raise awareness and funds; generating five times the level of engagement with mobile gamers than typical campaigns. The second initiative revolves around Vungle's own response to the United Nations/World Health Organization's first ever Global Call Out to Creatives - an open brief to designers to create visual content explaining what steps people can take to slow the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle harmful misinformation campaigns.

Key questions for discussion:

What are the key takeaways about the role of creatives in response to a crisis of this magnitude?

What are the key lessons from the pandemic for creatives across sectors? How has our understanding of brand identity and social purpose changed in light of the ongoing crisis?

What are the misconceptions about designing for gaming audiences and the missed opportunities around creative for mobile and digital formats?

How has mobile gaming and the evolution of game design impacted the marketing and advertising worlds?

From the rise of immersive gaming to increased sophistication of augmented reality, there's little doubt that design for in-app and mobile formats will increasingly push creatives to the next frontier in their design thinking and their ability to experiment. Don't miss out!

Event details:

Thursday, 28 May 2020 , at 13:05 - 13:45 BST

, at Location: The Future of Gaming by Mediatel Digital Events

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle develops tools that include data-led buying and UX recommendations, ad format innovation, creative automation, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.

For more information, visit www.vungle.com or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle.

About Glug

Glug is a global creative networking community of 50 thousand people, born in London and now based in 40 cities worldwide. Set around a series of talks and informal networking events, it has become one of the most exciting, credible and well attended event networks in the creative, design, brand and advertising industries.

Top industry "Gluggers" include Anthony Burrill, Brendan Dawes, Design Studio, Turner Duckworth, Facebook, Future Deluxe, IDEO, Google Creative Labs, I Love Dust, Jason Bruges Studio, Ustwo, Social Chain, Animade, Noma Bar, Wolff Olins and many more.

Glug also runs events in conjunction with BIMA, Cannes Lions, Microsoft Surface, D&AD, Adobe, WeTransfer, PickMeUp, Mediatel and charities such as Shelter.

https://www.glugevents.com

