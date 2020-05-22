ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Provides Corporate Update

Engagement with Covet PR ahead of planned product launch in the U.S.; Covet specializes in alternative foods promotion with clients such as Beyond Meat, Banza, Kashi, Once Upon a Farm, and many others

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Marketing for Upcoming Product Launch

Else is pleased to announce that it has engaged Covet PR, a national U.S.-based public relations firm devoted to food, beverage, beauty and lifestyle brands. Covet will) support the launch of Else products into the U.S. marketplace in Q3-2020. Covet's client roster includes impressive, disruptive and leading wellness brands, such as: Beyond Meat, Banza, Kashi, Once Upon a Farm, and many other better-for-you consumer product companies.

"As experts in the plant-based nutrition space, we are thrilled to be partnering with Else Nutrition for their U.S. launch," says Sara Brooks, Founder, and CEO of Covet PR. "At Covet PR, we are passionate about companies that are truly innovating, making this world a healthier and happier place. Furthermore, as a mom of two young children, I am equally as excited about having a better, complete nutrition solution I can depend on, and I look forward to sharing this brand with consumers nationwide."

During the month of April, Else executed its first paid test campaigns on social media platforms, showing highly promising results and customer engagement. The brand was exposed to over 320,000 potential U.S. customers, with more than double the industry average clickthrough rate. The clickthrough rate is a widely accepted industry standard indicator of high customer interest in the brand. Insights gleaned from this campaign will be integrated into a sampling campaign planned to launch on June 15th 2020, when customers will be able to order Else Toddler Nutrition samples.

The Company has also partnered with Mom's Meet, a dedicated community of approximately 100,000 U.S. moms exploring new consumer products for their children. The program will raise brand awareness among this group via digital communications, and will drive sampling for Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition.

Product Launch Date

Management is pleased to announce that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Company's business was minimal, causing an approximate 2 month delay in product launch which is currently scheduled for late July or early August 2020. Else also expects to finalize its agreement with a leading

U.S.-based organic baby formula manufacturer for the production of its plant-based toddler nutrition product in June of 2020.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, 100% plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions' award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly-traded company, listed as TSX-V: BABY, as part of the TSX Venture Exchange and as OTCQB: BABYF as part of the NY OTC QB Exchange. Else's Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children's Hospital, ESPHGAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition). Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University's Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

