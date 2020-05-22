WIMI and NVIDIA Continue To Make Efforts in VR/AR Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / With the popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality, the number of AR holography players in China is also increasing. From the early virtual reality to the commercial landing of the holographic stage performing arts system, WIMI has become a new focus of attention by overrunning the industry competitors with a shining attitude. WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has been making frequent appearances in the market recently.

At the same time, the results obtained in the domestic holographic field are also amazing. WIMI has applied for AR holographic related patent products covering education, sports performance, games, film and television and other large-scale virtual reality scenes. Years of technical precipitation, currently in the technical reserves of more than 4654 holographic content IP reserves, leading enterprises in the subdivision industry. The technology of each link is mature, the number of customers is 485, the number of holographic AR patents is 224, including 132 patents and 92 pending patents.

On the other hand, AT mobile world congress in Los Angeles, NVIDIA CEO JensenHuang showed off the CloudXR platform, which aims to stream cloud-rendered AR and VR content over 5G connectivity streams. The CloudXR platform, which was built to support SteamVR/OpenVR content, will deliver CloudXRSDK to enable the company to provide AR and VR content from the cloud, Nvidia said.

Nvidia hopes to leverage gpu-based cloud infrastructure to enable businesses to remotely render high-end AR and VR visual effects and deliver them to customers through 5G. Remove the high-end hardware barriers of VR by rendering visual effects in the cloud and streaming content to host devices that don't themselves require powerful or expensive hardware. Nvidia offers a very similar service, called GeForceNow, but it's for traditional games, not VR.

WIMI is understood to cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, have one-stop service ability. The core of weimai holographic business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data to provide customers with AR based holographic services and products.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production capabilities are built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing and computer vision technologies. WIMI's software engineering team and visual design team work closely to advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content. Scene recognition and tracking can be performed in seconds through real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate attitude estimation. This sophisticated algorithm also allows WIMI to perform visualizations of photorealistic, high-resolution rendering on a pixel-based basis. Frost&Sullivan says that while most peer companies might identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data in a given unit of space, WIMI can collect 500 to 550 pieces. WIMI's image processing speed is 80% faster than the industry average, thus improving operational efficiency. In the scene reconstruction process, WIMI's automatic image processing tool can perform noise removal and feature enhancement on the original image, thus creating the best holographic AR design of its kind with industry-leading simulation.

VR/AR is the product of the integration of the new generation of information technology. In the past, due to the factors of bandwidth and delay, VR/AR products could result in insufficient rendering capacity, weak interactive experience and poor terminal mobility, etc., which has been the biggest short board to restrain the development of the industry. High quality VR/AR business very high demand for bandwidth, delay, such as for VR, to achieve very good user experience, the bandwidth of the need to reach more than 1000 MBPS, delay to reach the level of less than 2 ms, and to achieve a good user experience for AR also need 200 MBPS bandwidth above and below the 5 ms delay, there is no way to achieve this in the age of 4 g, 5G is the only thing can meet such high transmission capacity.

After the landing of 5G, the application of the first scenario will accelerate the development of VR/AR, and the growth rate of the Chinese market will be higher than that of the world. Therefore, with the blessing of 5G, the short board of communication transmission of VR/AR and other immersive game scenes will be made up, and it is expected that the commercialization of VR/AR for immersive games will be accelerated. According to the research of China academy of information and communications, the global VR industry scale is close to 100 billion yuan, and the annual compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 is expected to exceed 70%. According to Greenlight, the global VR industry scale will exceed 200 billion yuan in 2020, including 160 billion yuan in VR market and 45 billion yuan in AR market. In addition, for the Chinese market, according to IDC's latest guidance on global AR and virtual reality spending, the AR/VR market in China will reach us $65.21 billion by 2023, a significant increase from the forecast of us $6.53 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 will reach 84.6%, higher than the 78.3% growth rate of the global market.

After 5G licensing, therefore, the first stage is VR/AR scene is one of the biggest application industry, this is a level of trillions of industry, industry chain company in the AR micro display, optical, cognitive interaction plate technology update after breakthrough, manufacturers began to actively layout AR production capacity, in the second half of the need to continue to focus on the VR/AR equipment business, immersive game development and operators leading theme of investment opportunities.

Media Contact

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591045/WIMI-and-NVIDIA-Continue-To-Make-Efforts-in-VRAR-Research