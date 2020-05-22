The Greek energy regulator said on Wednesday that it wants to tender up to 482 MW of new solar capacity on July 27 for plants up to 20 MW in size.Greece's next renewable energy tender will take place on July 27, with two separate batches of capacity up for grabs, according to an announcement this week by the national energy regulator (RAE). The first part of the tender will focus on solar plants up to 20 MW in size, with plans to award up to 482.03 MW of PV capacity. The second part of the procurement exercise will be for wind farms up to 50 MW size, with up to 481,45 MW of capacity on offer. ...

