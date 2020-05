Medtronic plc: Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (http://www.medtronic.com/) (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it will participate in the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, held virtually, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Geoff Martha, chief executive officer of Medtronic, will make a presentation and will answer questions about the company beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on May 29, 2020, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/), and an archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626