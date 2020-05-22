RUBIS RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 22-May-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, May 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm Rubis had announced, on February 7, 2020, a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the shareholders at the June 11, 2019 meeting was EUR 700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares). The subscription price had been set at EUR 37.48, which, pursuant to Article L 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, represents 70% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management of January 6, 2020. The subscription period was extended from March 23 to April 10, 2020. The funds invested into Rubis shares through FCPE Rubis Avenir will be available at the end of a 5-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release. At the end of the subscription, Rubis confirmed that 515 employees, or 52.82% of the eligible employees, thus subscribed to the capital increase, in the amount of EUR 3, 854,330.76. 102,837 new ordinary shares (or 0.10% of outstanding shares) were issued on May 20, 2020. The new shares are eligible for dividends as of January 1, 2020 and they are not entitled to the dividend in respect of the 2019 financial year. They are considered to be of the same rank as existing shares. Their acceptance for trading on the Euronext Paris market was requested as from their issuance, on a second listing line, in comparison with the existing shares. At the end of this transaction, the share capital of Rubis was brought up to EUR 125,610,611.25, divided into 100,483,061 ordinary shares and into 5 428 preferred shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.25. *** 46,rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 Email: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr A partnership limited by shares, with share capital of 125,221,790 euros 784 393 530 RCS Paris - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ADDPDRESJI [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1053987 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1053987 22-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=924d477d46df0d1b45639d94c35f9573&application_id=1053987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

