Technavio has been monitoring the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 27.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP are some of the major market participants. The improved manageability and protection will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Improved manageability and protection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market report covers the following areas:
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Trends
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market growth during the next few years.
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market vendors
