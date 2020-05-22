Technavio has been monitoring the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry and it is poised to grow by USD 9.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG, OOCL Logistics Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services are some of the major market participants. The increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry is segmented as below:

Service Warehousing and VAS Transportation

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry size

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry trends

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry analysis

This study identifies growing consolidation in global healthcare logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry during the next few years.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG, OOCL Logistics Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry during the next five years

Estimation of the size of cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Warehousing and VAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG

OOCL Logistics Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

