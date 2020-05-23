Technavio has been monitoring the laser marking equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 795.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, MKS Instruments Inc., NKT Photonics AS, OMRON Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG. are some of the major market participants. The rise in automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Laser Marking Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laser Marking Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Fiber Laser Marking Equipment CO2 Laser Marking Equipment Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America



Laser Marking Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser marking equipment market report covers the following areas:

Laser Marking Equipment Market Size

Laser Marking Equipment Market Trends

Laser Marking Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the laser marking equipment market growth during the next few years.

Laser Marking Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laser marking equipment market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amonics Ltd., Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, MKS Instruments Inc., NKT Photonics AS, OMRON Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laser marking equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laser Marking Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser marking equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser marking equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser marking equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser marking equipment market vendors

