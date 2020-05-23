Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on malaria. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat malaria.

Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Malaria: An Overview of the Disease

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites that are transmitted through the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. Primary symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, and chills that generally appear within 10-15 days of the infection. As the initial symptoms are mild, it can be difficult to diagnose the disease. While five parasite species have been identified for causing malaria in humans, P. falciparum has a high fatality rate and can lead to death within 24 hours.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The incidence of malaria has increased significantly in least developed countries. Cases of malaria are especially high in the African countries. Thus, there is an urgent need to reduce morbidity and mortality, and increase the number of malaria-free countries, which in turn, offers immense opportunities to companies and research institutions."

Malaria: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio's research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed (monotherapy, and combination therapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, intramuscular, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, vaccine, and unknown), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, and phase II), targets for drug development (P-type ATPase, dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, immune system, Bc1 complex, CSP, TLR5 receptor, PeEF2, and unknown), MoA, and recruitment status (completed, recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and NA). In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred therapeutic modality is small molecule, with more than 64% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration (RoA)

Therapeutic modalities

Targets of Drug Development

Mechanism of Action (MoA)

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

