Newswire Extends Thanks and Gratitude to Veteran-Owned and Supported Businesses by Sharing Their Stories for Memorial Day

Members of the United States Armed Forces take action every day for the betterment of the American people; Newswire invites veteran-owned businesses to share news of a new business or project this Memorial Day at no cost and support them in any way possible

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Memorial Day may look a little different this year in our local communities, as self-quarantine policies may result in a few less barbecues and social gatherings. But for many active members of the United States Armed Forces, this Memorial Day will be much like ones in the past - a day spent serving their country and defending the freedoms of the American people.



Newswire Extends Thanks and Gratitude to Veteran-Owned and Supported Businesses on Memorial Day

"Memorial Day is a day in which we thank these people for their sacrifices. Many will spend this day separated from their family, friends, and loved ones. They do this for us, the citizens of this country. At Newswire, we want to give back to the veteran community with our thanks and with an offer for free press release distribution at no cost to help share their story to the world. They deserve the help and support when launching a new business and announcing new projects," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

Newswire announces press release distribution at no cost for veteran-owned businesses and those who support veteran owners to enhance their brand awareness, drive traffic to their site, and increase overall sales. Serving the needs of customers and the community they reach, Newswire provides an integrated media and marketing communications platform that allows meaningful stories and news to be shared across many channels.

"You really can't summarize in words the strength that our veterans show on a daily basis, and I would argue that that assessment is only amplified given the current circumstances," said Terenzio. "We try our best to give veteran business owners the products and services that they will need to ensure that their media, marketing, and communications campaigns run smoothly."

Rated No.1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

If you are a veteran-owned business or your business support veterans, connect with the Newswire team at 1-800-713-7278 to learn more about the Memorial Day invitation at no cost to lend a helping hand for your next campaign.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591122/Newswire-Extends-Thanks-and-Gratitude-to-Veteran-Owned-and-Supported-Businesses-by-Sharing-Their-Stories-for-Memorial-Day