EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE POSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2020

Publication on Mai 23, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE POSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2020
As the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which has been convened on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at 12:00 am did not meet the required quorum, the Board of Directors calls the shareholders to the postponed Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on Monday June 8, 2020.
The agenda is identical to that of the first Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2020: The Board of Directors will propose to shareholders to approve the issuance of subscription rights (warrants).
All documents relating to Extraordinary General Meetings of June 8, 2020 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings.
|For more information, please contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com (mailto:corpcom@evs.com); www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com)
|Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These
statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to
changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its
affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from
competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.
EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft
immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing
entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than
100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com).
