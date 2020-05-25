The startup claims to be "the world's top supplier of graphene" and plans to release a non-flammable, environmentally friendly lithium battery that can charge "18 times faster than anything that is currently available on the market" - within the next year.From pv magazine USA. US-based battery and graphene technology startup Nanotech Energy just closed a $27.5 million funding round at a post-money valuation of $227.5 million, according to the company. The investors were not disclosed. The company has raised more than $30 million since its 2014 founding. Jack Kavanaugh, CEO of the company, spoke ...

