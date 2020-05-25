CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.: Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Outlines Its Immediate Plans for Continuous Development of Innovative Hemp Oil-Based Consumer Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to outline its continued development strategy for bringing new and innovative hemp oil-based products to market, by expanding its Confectionary, Beauty and Pain Relief verticals.

While the Company has previously announced individual products, the purpose of this press release is to provide an understanding of its overall vertical expansion strategy across key business segments. CanaFarma's hemp oil-based consumer products will be focused around three key areas: Confectionary, which will deliver chewing gum and confectionary-based products; Beauty, which will incorporate acne solutions, face creams and serums; and Pain Relief, which will include topical creams and oils.

Today, the Company sells seven SKUs - YOOFORIC™ Chewing Gum in the Confectionary segment, Hemp-Oil drops in four flavors, and its YOOFORIC™ Joint & Muscle Cream in the Pain Relief sector.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "We are very pleased with our product expansion strategy, and we expect that this additional clarity will help the marketplace to easily understand where each new product falls in our overall strategy as we continue to develop and announce further product offerings."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

