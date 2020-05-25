According to the Czech Solar Association, the move against solar will likely trigger defaults for thousands of PV projects. The Czech government also plans to build more nuclear power plants and has vowed to extend the lifespan of its coal-fired plants.The Czech government has unveiled plans to build more nuclear power plants and has vowed to extend the lifespan of its coal-fired power plants, while also introducing retroactive cuts for feed-in tariffs granted to existing solar, wind and hydropower projects. According to the Czech Solar Association, the authorities will only grant exemptions for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...