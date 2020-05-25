Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Groteske Unterbewertung! Günstige Goldaktien – es gibt sie noch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MU70 ISIN: LU0307018795 Ticker-Symbol: SFQ 
Xetra
25.05.20
10:18 Uhr
4,840 Euro
-0,060
-1,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAF-HOLLAND SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAF-HOLLAND SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8024,81810:37
4,8144,82610:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAF-HOLLAND
SAF-HOLLAND SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAF-HOLLAND SE4,840-1,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.