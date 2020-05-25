The following information is based on a press release from Scandic Hotels Group AB (Scandic Hotels Group) published on May 25, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Scandic Hotels Group has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for May 28, 2020, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to six (6) new shares per seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 20.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is 29 May, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Scandic Hotels Group (SHOT). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777420