The global email hosting services market size is expected to grow by USD 25.70 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, in conjunction with cloud services, is increasing across the world. Businesses with cloud-based systems are adopting the BYOD policy to enable an efficient work culture and provide their employees with access to the office system from home. This allows the employees to access the required data, files, and emails over the cloud. Moreover, the implementation of mobile device management (MDM), strong access protocols, cloud and disk data encryption, and antivirus protection are further enhancing the security of the BYOD policies, thereby encouraging market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Email Hosting Services Market: Growing Adoption of AI

The growing adoption of AI is expected to be one of the key email hosting services market trends during the forecast period. Hosted email solutions powered by artificial intelligence (Al) enable communication via digital assistants. This enables users to access important emails, meeting schedules and calendars hands-free. Al also helps compose, edit, prioritize, and schedule emails through voice commands. Moreover, an Al platform, using data based on email habits and patterns, can facilitate better organization of inboxes with multi-level clustering. For instance, players are providing Al-based features for applications, that include sorting emails by determining the importance and priority.

"Factors such as the presence of affordable hosted email services, and the increasing adoption of email hosting services by financial institutions will have a significant impact on the growth of the email hosting services market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Email Hosting Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the email hosting services market by type (webmail and hosted email) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the email hosting services market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the migration to the cloud from existing on-premise email accounts, and the implementation of bring-your-own-device (BOYD) policies with enhanced device security and email security solutions.

