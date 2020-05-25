MIT scientists have suggested used electric vehicle batteries could offer a more viable business case than purpose-built systems for the storage of grid scale solar power in California. Such 'second life' EV batteries, may cost only 60% of their original purchase price to deploy and can be effectively aggregated for industrial scale storage even if they have lost 80% of their original capacity.Used electric vehicle (EV) batteries can be repurposed to store electricity generated by large scale solar plants, according to an MIT study. The U.S.-based researchers claimed even devices which have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...