Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.6537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5982524 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 65857 EQS News ID: 1054589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)