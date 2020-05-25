The French oil and gas company will develop the vehicle with engineering compatriot Gaussin. Intended for the Airbus industrial site in Toulouse, the vehicle will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery made by Total subsidiary Saft and will be able to tow two 30-ton fuel tanks.From pv magazine France. Total group has announced it will develop the world's first 100% electric fuel truck. The French oil and gas company will work with compatriot engineer Gaussin on the project. The truck, which will help refuel aircraft, will be able to tow two 30-ton fuel tanks at the Airbus industrial site in Toulouse, ...

