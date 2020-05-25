The German mounting system maker is expanding the production capacity of the Shanghai factory where it manufactured 300 MW of output during the first quarter.From pv magazine Germany. American-owned Schletter Group has significantly expanded its production capacity for solar panel mounting systems in China, where its Shanghai fab began operating in March. The Shanghai facility, which employs 400 people, produced 300 MW of products in March. Schletter said it has been able to expand the production footprint at the site, as well as increasing automation and improving manufacturing logistics, with ...

