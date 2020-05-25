The "Germany Respiratory Device Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's respiratory device market was valued at around $1.1 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements, are the major factors augmenting the growth of respiratory device market in the country. Further, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players in the country are fueling the growth of the country's market. Market players operating in the country are adopting various strategies which are providing the needful thrust to the market growth.

Germany respiratory device market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The respiratory product segment is further sub-segmented into therapeutic devices, diagnosis and monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The therapeutic devices segment is estimated to dominate the market and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high cost of therapeutics device and significant demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and masks, ventilator, oxygen concentrator, and oxygen hoods contribute majorly to the segmental growth of the market for therapeutic devices. Based on end-user, the market is analyzed into hospitals and clinics, and home care.

Additionally, the market is characterized by the presence of several players that are providing respiratory devices within and outside the region. Some of the key players of the market include Bayer AG, ResMed Corp., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Drgerwerk AG, and others.

Ingelheim-based Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH collaborated with Weill Cornell Medicine in February 2017. The aim of the collaboration is to find new treatment approaches for chronic pulmonary diseases. The three-year collaboration aimed to develop novel treatments that could stop and decrease the progression of COPD. Additionally, in June 2017, the company announced a research collaboration with Harvard Stem Cell Institute, the alliance was formed to discover new treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

